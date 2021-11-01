Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $3.41 Million in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,187,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $53.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

