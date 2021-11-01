Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $84.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.37 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

