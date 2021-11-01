Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,464,000 after purchasing an additional 284,686 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,960 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,210,000 after acquiring an additional 523,639 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,063,000 after acquiring an additional 957,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

