Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 365,963 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 365,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gold Fields by 25.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 239,676 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 106.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,552,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

