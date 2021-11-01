Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 13,686 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,300,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after acquiring an additional 901,473 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL opened at $109.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

