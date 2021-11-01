Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,799 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,466.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,450.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,384.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,620.93.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

