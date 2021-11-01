Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 30,300 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLYM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $784.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

