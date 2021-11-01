Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 159,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after purchasing an additional 504,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after acquiring an additional 131,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,391,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $17.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

