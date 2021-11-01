Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.27 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after acquiring an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,237,000 after acquiring an additional 76,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,495,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARES stock opened at $84.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

