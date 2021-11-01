Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,200 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,199,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,923,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,280,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIDI opened at 8.07 on Monday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12-month low of 7.16 and a 12-month high of 18.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 8.34.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

