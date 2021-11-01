Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in The Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

