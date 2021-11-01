Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $31,713,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 348,943 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after purchasing an additional 227,514 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $120.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.