Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.53

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.53 and last traded at $106.53, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,585.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 330.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

