Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Science 37 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Science 37 in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNCE stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

