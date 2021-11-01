Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $115.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STX. Northland Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.78.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

