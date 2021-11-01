Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Critical Comparison

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Security Federal and Bryn Mawr Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $48.52 million 2.09 $7.05 million N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank $249.65 million 3.69 $32.50 million $1.64 28.26

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal.

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 20.99% 9.04% 0.86% Bryn Mawr Bank 30.63% 11.47% 1.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Security Federal and Bryn Mawr Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 0 4 0 0 2.00

Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus target price of $42.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.93%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than Security Federal.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Security Federal on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans; online and mobile banking; investment services; home, auto, and business insurance; trust services; credit cards; business loans; and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation. The firm operates through two segments: Wealth Management, and Banking. The Wealth Management segment provides trust administration and other related fiduciary services, custody services, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and individual retirement account administration, estate settlement, tax services, financial planning, and brokerage services. The Banking segment is comprised of commercial and retail banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.