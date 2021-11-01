ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $580.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOW. Truist increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $703.33.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $697.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $698.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $14,121,652. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.