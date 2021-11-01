Shadows Market Cap Achieves $9.67 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $529,497.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00220938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00097029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

