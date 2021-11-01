Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Up 70.0% in October

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

SHCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharecare stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 237,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Sharecare at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. Sharecare has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.95) by $4.18. The firm had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.