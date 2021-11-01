SHIBA INU Achieves Market Cap of $39.24 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded up 69.8% against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $39.24 billion and approximately $8.10 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00082248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00075875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00104962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,011.59 or 0.99863732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.94 or 0.07051241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00023009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002673 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,738,956,207,004 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095,509,738,353 coins. The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

