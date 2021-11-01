Shivom Price Up 28.9% Over Last Week (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Shivom coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper, DDEX and IDEX. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00222375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00096918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Shivom

OMX is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene, Kucoin, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

