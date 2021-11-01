Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £943.67 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.68.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

