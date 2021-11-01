Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £943.67 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.68.
About Premier Foods
