Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Rises By 40.0%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Adhera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

