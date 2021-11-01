Short Interest in Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Rises By 35.7%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the September 30th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of AIMFF opened at $3.93 on Monday. Aimia has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49.

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

