Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Decreases By 25.4%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -123.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

