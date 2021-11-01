Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Drops By 22.9%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $16.57 on Monday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.63.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Ashford will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ashford in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.