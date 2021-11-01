Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Declines By 28.0%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of BTAFF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.74. 6,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

