Short Interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Increases By 30.2%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,407. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $872.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.