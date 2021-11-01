Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Decreases By 32.2%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CPIVF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.07. 52,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,942. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10.

Captiva Verde Wellness Company Profile

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

