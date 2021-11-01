Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Drops By 46.8%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,507,000 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the September 30th total of 2,832,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,535.0 days.

Shares of CNPPF stock remained flat at $$0.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.08.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

