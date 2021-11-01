Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Drops By 46.8%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,507,000 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the September 30th total of 2,832,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,535.0 days.
Shares of CNPPF stock remained flat at $$0.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.08.
About China Overseas Property
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.