Short Interest in Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Drops By 28.4%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 747,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. 99,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,023. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.11 million and a PE ratio of 7.44. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPPMF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.49.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

