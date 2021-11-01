Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Drops By 30.4%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

OTCMKTS:DENKF traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.59. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.41. Denka has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $42.20.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

