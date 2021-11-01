Short Interest in Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Grows By 33.0%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

ECAOF stock remained flat at $$0.36 during midday trading on Monday. Eco has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

