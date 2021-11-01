Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Drops By 50.0%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 56,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of FTC traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $120.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,400. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $120.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.18.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

