Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Expands By 55.4%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the September 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTA traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.60. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,476,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,221,000 after acquiring an additional 430,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 21.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 867,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,937,000 after acquiring an additional 155,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 69,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.