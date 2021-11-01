Short Interest in Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Declines By 50.0%

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GRPBF remained flat at $$0.80 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85. Grupo Lala has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRPBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Lala from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut Grupo Lala from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Grupo LALA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of dairy products. Its products include fluid, pasteurized milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, condensed and evaporated milk, ice cream, frozen desserts, eggs, and egg products. The company was founded on November 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Gómez Palacio, Mexico.

