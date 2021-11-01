Short Interest in Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Expands By 30.8%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,707,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 2,070,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.2 days.

Shares of Innovent Biologics stock remained flat at $$9.18 during trading on Monday. 225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. Innovent Biologics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

