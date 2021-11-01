Short Interest in Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Expands By 30.8%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,707,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 2,070,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.2 days.
Shares of Innovent Biologics stock remained flat at $$9.18 during trading on Monday. 225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. Innovent Biologics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.50.
About Innovent Biologics
