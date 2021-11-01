Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Declines By 27.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $25.68 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

