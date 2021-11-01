Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Decreases By 41.1%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the September 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS MHIVF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Invesque has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

