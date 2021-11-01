Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Drops By 33.8%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,800 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 967,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 482,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.44. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that James River Group will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in James River Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.