Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Declines By 43.5%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JNPKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Jenoptik stock remained flat at $$36.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

