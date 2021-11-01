Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rises By 90.3%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €73.00 ($85.88) to €76.00 ($89.41) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

KBCSY stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

