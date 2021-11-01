Short Interest in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Rises By 30.3%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kuke Music during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kuke Music during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kuke Music during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Kuke Music during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,467,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KUKE traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.01. 4,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,822. Kuke Music has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

