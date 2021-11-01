Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Decreases By 43.0%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 30,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,760,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,880,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.78. 39 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,319. NightDragon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

