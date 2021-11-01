Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Drops By 33.7%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PCLOF opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. PharmaCielo has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

