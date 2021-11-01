Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Drops By 33.7%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:PCLOF opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. PharmaCielo has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.33.
About PharmaCielo
Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.