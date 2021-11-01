Short Interest in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Increases By 79.4%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,000 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the September 30th total of 474,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

REE Automotive stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on REE shares. Cowen started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider David Weisburd acquired 123,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Thomas acquired 161,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $935,624.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REE Automotive stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 298,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of REE Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

