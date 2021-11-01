Short Interest in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Rises By 55.1%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 321,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $588.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.03. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $5,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 144,107 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 140,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 74.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 121,435 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

