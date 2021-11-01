Short Interest in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Drops By 30.8%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKTA. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKTA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,897. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

About Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

