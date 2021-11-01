Short Interest in Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Increases By 40.1%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,388,700 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 3,845,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Shares of SILEF stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19. Silver Elephant Mining has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.46.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. Its portfolio include Ulaan Ovoo in Mongolia, Pulacayo in Bolivia, Titan in Ontario, and Gibellini in Nevada. The company was founded on November 6, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

