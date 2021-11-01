Short Interest in Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Increases By 40.1%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,388,700 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 3,845,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.
Shares of SILEF stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19. Silver Elephant Mining has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.46.
Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile
