Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Expands By 31.8%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE TWN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.11. 1,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.21. The Taiwan Fund has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

